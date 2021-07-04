Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rises By 38.0%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.6 days.

STZHF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

