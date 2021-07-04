Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Expands By 21.3%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

