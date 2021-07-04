Short Interest in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declines By 18.1%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 22,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 654,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

