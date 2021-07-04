Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 44.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

