Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Drops By 21.2%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 401,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

