Short Interest in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Expands By 23.8%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

