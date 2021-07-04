Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,208 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SIMO stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.37. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

