Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 3,218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SILEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,821. Silver Elephant Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

