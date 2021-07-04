SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of SilverCrest Metals worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $10,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 956,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,820 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

