SJA Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

