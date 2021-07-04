SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

