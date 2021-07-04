SJA Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,932,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.02. 373,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.