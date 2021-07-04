SJA Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.73. 257,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,728. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

