Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 4.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 17,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,623,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

