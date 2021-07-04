Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

