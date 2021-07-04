Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 361.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

