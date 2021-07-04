Societe Generale Lowers Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

