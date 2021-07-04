Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 39,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 318,822 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 707,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sogou by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.