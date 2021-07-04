South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SOUHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 25,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33. South32 has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.