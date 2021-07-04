Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.34. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

