Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.34.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,613,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $24,361,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

