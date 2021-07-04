SparksPay 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $65,993.05 and $21.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 150.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000946 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,191,439 coins and its circulating supply is 10,086,975 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

