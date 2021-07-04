Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Sports Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 5th. Sports Ventures Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Sports Ventures Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:AKICU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,386,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,317,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,041,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

