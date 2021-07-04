Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.