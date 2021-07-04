Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99. Sprout Social has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,535,285. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

