Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 159,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 63,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $246.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

