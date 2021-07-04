SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of SPX FLOW worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE FLOW opened at $64.39 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.