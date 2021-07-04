Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in June

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAF. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

STAF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,384,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $20.04.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

