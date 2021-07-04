Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.