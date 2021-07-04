Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

STN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

