stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,324.11 or 0.06557117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $417,964.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00141166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00167510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.82 or 1.00365863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 587,299 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

