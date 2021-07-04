Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,894 shares of company stock worth $80,580,465. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $388.89 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

