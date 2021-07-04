Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.10 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

