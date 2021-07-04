Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50.

