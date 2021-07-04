Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

OTIS stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

