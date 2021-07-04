Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

