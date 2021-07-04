Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

SF opened at $65.18 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.