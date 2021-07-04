Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

