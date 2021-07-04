Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 388 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.