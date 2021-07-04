Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 939,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

