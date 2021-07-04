Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,618,000 after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

