Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jamf by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter.

JAMF opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744,823 shares of company stock worth $321,503,610.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

