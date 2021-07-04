Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

