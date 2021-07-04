Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after buying an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $69.87.

