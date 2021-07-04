Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $57,680,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $32.48 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.