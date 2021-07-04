Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,406 shares of company stock worth $5,635,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.