Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $178.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

