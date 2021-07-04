Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

SNCY stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $3,283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $4,205,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

