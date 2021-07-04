Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SU. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.08.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.81. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

