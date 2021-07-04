Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 590,870 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $11.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Suzano by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

